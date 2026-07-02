Weave Robotics debuts Isaac 1 home robot for chores
Technology
Weave Robotics just dropped Isaac 1, a home robot designed to handle the chores most of us avoid: think folding laundry and picking up clutter.
It's a big step up from their earlier model, Isaac 0, which already racked up over 2,000 hours of folding in California homes.
Pre-orders are open now, with California deliveries starting fall 2026 and more US cities coming in 2027.
Isaac 1 priced $7,999 or $449/month
Isaac 1 uses smart systems called Laundry Flow and Daily Reset to pick up dirty clothes, fold clean ones, and organize your space, all while moving around on its own.
You can schedule or control tasks right from your phone.
The price tag is $7,999 upfront or $449 per month if you'd rather subscribe.