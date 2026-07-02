Weave Robotics debuts Isaac 1 home robot for chores Technology Jul 02, 2026

Weave Robotics just dropped Isaac 1, a home robot designed to handle the chores most of us avoid: think folding laundry and picking up clutter.

It's a big step up from their earlier model, Isaac 0, which already racked up over 2,000 hours of folding in California homes.

Pre-orders are open now, with California deliveries starting fall 2026 and more US cities coming in 2027.