Webb telescope reveals secrets of 'super-Jupiters's orbiting young star
The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope just characterized the atmospheres of four known "super-Jupiters" orbiting the star HR 8799.
These massive gas planets are 5-10 times bigger than Jupiter and circle a young star.
Using advanced instruments, scientists spotted chemicals like water and methane in their atmospheres, and detected ammonia specifically in HR 8799 b.
Planets have more carbon and oxygen than their star
These super-Jupiters have way more carbon and oxygen than their own star—sometimes up to five times as much;
sulfur (in the form of hydrogen sulfide) was detected on the three inner planets (c, d, and e).
Scientists think they picked up these extra elements while forming from leftover space dust and rocks.
Findings support core accretion theory
The chemical mix, especially all that sulfur, backs up the idea that big planets grow by slowly collecting material (core accretion), kind of like how Jupiter formed here.
As researcher Jean-Baptiste Ruffio put it: these planets likely formed "in a similar way to Jupiter despite being five to 10 times more massive, which was unexpected."