Weekly insulin for type 2 could replace daily NHS injections
Technology
Big news for anyone dealing with type 2 diabetes: a new weekly insulin shot might soon take the place of daily injections, cutting down the number of injections by a huge 86%.
It works just as well as current daily treatments and is waiting on final approval before it can roll out on the NHS.
If approved England gets it 1st
This could make life way easier, especially for people who struggle with daily injections because of vision or mobility issues.
Diabetes UK says it's a major step forward, and Helen Knight from NICE adds that it could really boost quality of life for those who rely on caregivers.
If approved, England gets it first, while other parts of the UK will decide separately.