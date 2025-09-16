Wegovy's maker is testing it for knee pain, sleep apnea

Novo Nordisk isn't stopping at current drugs. Their next-gen therapy amycretin showed up to 24.3% weight loss in early trials—beating Wegovy—and bigger studies are planned for 2026. Another treatment, CagriSema, helped nearly one in five patients lose over 30% of their body weight. Meanwhile, they're also exploring if semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, could help with Alzheimer's disease.

Why this matters

If these expanded trials succeed, it could mean better options for treating a whole range of obesity-related problems—not just losing weight but improving quality of life for people with conditions like joint pain or sleep issues.

For anyone following health breakthroughs (or just curious about what's next), Novo Nordisk is definitely one to watch right now.