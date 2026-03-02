Weight-loss drug semaglutide reduces knee pain in obese adults
Technology
A new study found that semaglutide, a drug usually used for weight loss, helped people with obesity feel less knee pain from osteoarthritis.
Over 68 weeks, 407 adults got either weekly semaglutide or a placebo, plus diet and exercise tips.
Participants on semaglutide saw bigger drops in knee pain
People taking semaglutide saw bigger drops in knee pain and could move more easily than those on placebo.
On average, they lost about 14% of their body weight—way more than the placebo group's 3%.
They also had larger mean reductions in WOMAC pain scores (-41.7 vs. -27.5).
Some people on semaglutide stopped due to stomach problems
Serious side effects were about the same for both groups, but some people on semaglutide stopped due to stomach problems.
Discontinuations for gastrointestinal problems were more common with semaglutide.