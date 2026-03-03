Weight-loss drugs could help heart attack patients, study finds

A new UK study suggests that popular weight-loss meds like Ozempic and Wegovy (GLP-1 receptor agonists) could do more than just help you shed pounds—they might also protect your heart after a heart attack by improving blood flow and reducing tissue damage.

What are GLP-1 receptor agonists? GLP-1 receptor agonists copy a natural hormone in your body, helping you feel full longer and lowering blood sugar.

That's why they're used for weight loss and diabetes, but now researchers think they could have extra benefits for the heart.

'No-reflow' phenomenon After a heart attack, small blood vessels can stay blocked even when the main artery is cleared—a problem called "no-reflow."

This affects about half of UK heart attack patients each year.

The study hints that giving these drugs early (even in an ambulance) could lower risks of further complications or hospital visits.