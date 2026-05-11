West Bengal ecinet omits nearly 34L appeals status, tribunal intervenes
West Bengal's latest voter roll update hit a snag: the status of nearly 34 lakh appeals, including seven lakh requests to delete names, wasn't made public on ECINet, the Election Commission's digital platform.
A tribunal stepped in, allowing 1,717 citizen appeals for inclusion and rejecting all deletion appeals by the Election Commission, which didn't match the Election Commission's own numbers.
This confusion has sparked big questions about transparency and fairness.
Talk of adding AI to eCinet
To clear things up, there's talk of adding an AI system to ECINet.
The idea? Let AI scan real-time data for odd patterns or bias, so everyone gets fair treatment no matter where they vote.
If it works, this could seriously boost trust in elections and make sure everyone's voice counts.