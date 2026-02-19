West Virginia sues Apple for not blocking child porn on iCloud
West Virginia's Attorney General is taking Apple to court, saying the company knowingly let child sexual abuse material (CSAM) be stored and shared on iCloud for years.
The lawsuit claims Apple hid behind privacy promises instead of acting, making this the first government case against them over CSAM.
The state says Apple ignored available tech that could detect and block this content—even though Google uses it.
Internal emails described Apple as "the greatest platform for distributing child porn."
West Virginia wants a court order forcing Apple to add real CSAM protections, plus damages for harm caused.