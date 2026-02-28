What is LIGO-India project that has Larsen & Toubro excited

In February 2026, Larsen & Toubro landed a huge ₹1,000-2,500 crore contract to build the super-sensitive infrastructure for LIGO-India. They'll handle everything from an 8km vacuum beam tube to advanced systems that keep things steady enough to spot even the tiniest spacetime wiggle—all within four years.

LIGO-India will help us understand the universe better

LIGO-India uses two long tunnels set at right angles. By splitting laser beams down these tunnels and watching for tiny changes, scientists can spot when gravitational waves pass by—testing predictions of Einstein's general relativity and opening up new ways to explore our universe.

This project is set to boost India's role in global space research and could inspire a whole new generation of science fans.