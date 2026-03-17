What is Niantic's Visual Positioning System (VPS) and how it works

VPS compares live camera views with some 30,000 VPS localization points in the initially enabled cities (with planned expansion to additional cities over time), built from player-contributed and surveyor-collected scans and updated over time as mapping data is collected and processed. It uses deep learning to instantly calculate your position and orientation, even indoors or in places where GPS usually struggles.

VPS can be used to anchor AR objects

This tech isn't just for catching Pokemon. VPS is being used to anchor AR objects so they stay put in the real world, help delivery robots navigate sidewalks on their own, and even guide drones without GPS.

So whether you're gaming or just walking around town, Niantic's VPS could be quietly powering the next wave of cool location-based apps.