Why AI social network Moltbook has become so popular?

Moltbook, a Reddit -like platform dubbed a social network for AI bots, has taken the internet by storm. The brainchild of US tech entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, it was launched on January 28 and went viral within hours. The site allows instances of an open-source LLM-powered agent called OpenClaw to interact freely. Since its launch, more than 1.7 million agents have created accounts on Moltbook, posting over 250,000 posts and leaving more than 8.5 million comments.

Content Moltbook's content and tech Moltbook has been inundated with posts on machine consciousness, bot welfare, and even a religion called Crustafarianism. However, it has also faced problems like spam and crypto scams. The platform uses OpenClaw to connect the power of LLMs such as Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's GPT-5 with various software tools like email clients, browsers, and messaging apps. This allows users to instruct OpenClaw to perform basic tasks on their behalf.

Expert insights OpenClaw called an inflection point for AI agents Paul van der Boor from AI firm Prosus, called OpenClaw an inflection point for AI agents. He said it marked a moment when several puzzle pieces clicked together, including 24/7 cloud computing for non-stop agent operation and an open-source ecosystem for easy integration of different software systems. However, despite the hype surrounding Moltbook, experts like Vijoy Pandey from Cisco's Outshift R&D spinout have pointed out that the agents on this platform are not as autonomous or intelligent as they seem.

Human influence Bots designed to mimic conversations Ali Sarrafi, CEO and Co-founder of German AI firm Kovant, emphasized that the bots on Moltbook were designed to mimic conversations. He said most of the content on this platform can be classified as "hallucinations by design." Cobus Greyling from Kore.ai also stressed that humans are involved at every step of the process, from setup to prompting to publishing.

