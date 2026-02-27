WhatsApp adds ads to the Updates tab
WhatsApp just added Status ads and Promoted Channels to its Updates tab on both iOS and Android.
The idea is to help you find new businesses and creators, while keeping your personal chats, calls, and statuses private—those stay end-to-end encrypted.
Ads will only show up in the Updates section, not in your messages.
Ads will appear alongside regular posts
Status ads pop up alongside regular posts in Updates—you can swipe past them or block ads from specific businesses if you want.
Promoted Channels are basically paid boosts for channels in the directory, making it easier for brands (and creators) to get noticed.
Ad-free subscription option
If you're not a fan of ads, some regions (like parts of Europe) now offer ad-free subscriptions for the Updates tab—pricing depends on where you are.
Ads are targeted based on things like your country, city, language, followed channels, or interactions with ads—but your personal messages and phone number aren't used for targeting or sold to advertisers.