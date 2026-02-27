WhatsApp adds ads to the Updates tab

Status ads pop up alongside regular posts in Updates—you can swipe past them or block ads from specific businesses if you want. Promoted Channels are basically paid boosts for channels in the directory, making it easier for brands (and creators) to get noticed.

Ad-free subscription option

If you're not a fan of ads, some regions (like parts of Europe) now offer ad-free subscriptions for the Updates tab—pricing depends on where you are.

Ads are targeted based on things like your country, city, language, followed channels, or interactions with ads—but your personal messages and phone number aren't used for targeting or sold to advertisers.