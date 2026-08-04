WhatsApp adds @all mention, admin-only limits and mute option
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out some handy updates for group chats.
The new @all mention lets you ping everyone in a group at once, perfect for sharing last-minute plans or reminders.
In massive groups (more than 32 people), only admins can use it, and if you don't want to get buzzed every time, you can mute these alerts.
WhatsApp polls improved, similar group creation
Polls now have more control: set an expiration time, make votes anonymous, or edit your poll question within 15 minutes if you spot a mistake.
Plus, there's a "Create a Similar Group" feature that copies members from an existing chat, super useful for starting side conversations without the hassle of adding everyone again.
All these tweaks are here to make organizing and chatting with your groups smoother than ever.