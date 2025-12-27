WhatsApp now shows contact info page for group chat members

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its latest Android update, version 2.25.37.76, available on the Google Play Store . The update brings a "Contact Info Page" for group chat members, making it easier for users to access essential information about other participants at a glance. The feature is currently being rolled out to select accounts and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

User experience New feature enhances user interaction in group chats The new update also improves the functionality of profile icons in group chats. It not only helps users identify members easily but also provides quick tools for direct interaction. The contact info page, accessed via an extended section through the profile icon, gives a main overview of the group member and allows users to start a direct chat or make voice/video calls directly from there.

Enhanced security Security features and admin controls in contact info page The contact info page also includes options to verify the security code for a contact, ensuring end-to-end encryption and legitimacy of the conversation. Group admins get two extra shortcuts on this page: one to promote a member to admin and another to remove them from the group directly. These updates make group management more efficient while keeping interactions secure.