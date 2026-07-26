WhatsApp makes it easier to find parental controls on Android
What's the story
WhatsApp is making it easier for parents to manage their children's accounts by adding a dedicated section for parental controls directly in the app's settings. The new feature allows parents to monitor their child's account activity without having to read through their messages. The latest update is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.29.5 and some users may get the same feature by installing certain previous updates.
Account connection
How parent-managed accounts work
The parent-managed account feature lets parents link their account with their child's directly in the app.
Once linked, WhatsApp moves messages from unknown contacts to a separate inbox called "Requests."
Parents can then review and approve these requests from their devices.
This way, while children enjoy privacy over their conversations, and parents get to know about any new contact added by them.
Feature enhancement
Simplifying the setup process
The latest update from WhatsApp makes the process of setting up these parental controls a lot simpler.
The "Parent controls" entry point has been added to the settings screen, guiding parents through the process without needing any technical expertise.
When a parent opens this section, WhatsApp explains what the feature does and how to set it up for the child's account.
User awareness
Keeping conversations private while ensuring safety
WhatsApp maintains a clear line between account-level activity and message content.
Parents can receive notifications when their child adds a new contact, changes account settings, or receives a message request from an unknown number.
However, they can't read the messages or calls of their child.
The company also ensures that children are aware of this oversight from the start by showing them that their account is linked to their parent's account.
Feature availability
Gradual rollout to all users
The new "Parent controls" entry point is being rolled out gradually to some users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android. If you don't see it yet, don't worry. It will be available to more accounts in the coming weeks.