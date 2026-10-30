WhatsApp enhances group chats with 4 new features
What's the story
WhatsApp has announced a major update for its group chat feature, introducing four new capabilities. The updates include permanent message pinning, sharing recent chat history with existing members, group status updates, and a filter for unread messages involving mentions and replies. These enhancements are aimed at improving user experience by giving more control over important messages and conversations that need their attention in group chats.
Feature details
Permanent message pinning
The new permanent message pinning feature allows users to keep important messages pinned in a group chat indefinitely.
This is an upgrade from the previous option where messages could only be pinned for a limited time.
The update will come in handy for group members who want to keep crucial information, such as shared plans, easily accessible or refer back to later.
Enhanced functionality
Improved message history sharing
Along with permanent message pinning, WhatsApp has also improved its message history sharing feature.
Now, users can share recent messages even after a person has already joined a group.
The shared messages remain end-to-end encrypted like other personal chats on the platform.
This update will be especially useful for those who want to keep all group members updated with the latest discussions or decisions made in their absence.
Feature introduction
Group status updates
The latest update also introduces group status updates, a feature that lets members share updates with specific groups. This is similar to how individual users can post updates.
The posts disappear after 24 hours, just like regular WhatsApp status updates.
This feature will enable users to share relevant information with a particular audience such as running clubs or family groups.
User convenience
Unread messages filter
The final update in this batch is a filter for unread messages in group chats where users have been mentioned or replied to directly.
The filter also includes messages with the @all mention, making it easier for users to find conversations that need their attention.
This feature is particularly useful in large groups where important messages can easily get lost amid other discussions.