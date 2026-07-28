WhatsApp adds private browser audio and video calls now
Technology
WhatsApp just made life a little easier: you can now make and receive audio or video calls right from your browser, no desktop app is needed.
Calls are private, have no time limits, and won't cost you anything extra.
Call transfer waiting room noise suppression
The update brings cool tools like Call Transfer (switch between your phone and computer mid-group-call with zero hassle) and a Waiting Room to let hosts approve who joins group calls.
Plus, background noise suppression means your calls stay clear even if things get loud around you.
These features are rolling out across supported devices and platforms soon.