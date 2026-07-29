WhatsApp Web now supports audio and video calling
What's the story
WhatsApp has expanded its calling capabilities by adding support for audio and video calls on WhatsApp Web. The new feature allows users to place and receive calls directly from their web browser, without the need for a dedicated app. The update also brings other features like call transfer, a waiting room for group calls, and background noise suppression to enhance the overall calling experience across devices.
Device transition
Call transfer between devices
WhatsApp has also introduced a new Call Transfer feature, which lets users switch an ongoing group call from one device to another without disconnecting.
This means you can easily move from your phone to your computer during a meeting or group chat without having to hang up and rejoin the call.
The update is especially useful for those who often switch between devices during conversations.
Group management
Waiting room for group calls
WhatsApp is also adding a waiting room feature for group calls.
With this, people trying to join a group call will first land in a waiting room.
The host or organizer can then approve who gets to enter the call, giving them more control over group conversations and preventing unwanted guests from crashing them.
Sound clarity
Background noise suppression
To enhance call quality, WhatsApp has introduced background noise suppression.
The feature minimizes ambient sounds during voice and video calls, ensuring clearer conversations even in noisy environments like busy streets or public transport.
The new calling features are being rolled out gradually across supported devices and platforms, making it easier to communicate across smartphones and computers with better control and improved audio quality.