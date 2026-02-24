WhatsApp agrees to follow India's data-sharing rules: SC

Users' privacy isn't up for grabs

The Supreme Court made it clear: users' privacy isn't up for grabs.

The judges called out WhatsApp for "You might have taken the data of millions of persons," even likening unauthorized data sharing to "This is a decent way of committing theft of private information."

Now, WhatsApp must prove it's playing fair—meaning you'll actually get a say over how your info is shared.

The next check-in on this is set for March 16.