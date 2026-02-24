WhatsApp agrees to follow India's data-sharing rules: SC
WhatsApp has agreed to follow India's rules on getting clear user consent before sharing your data with Meta (its parent company), promising the Supreme Court it'll comply by March 16, 2026.
This comes after WhatsApp withdrew interim applications seeking a stay in the Supreme Court and told the Supreme Court it would not press those stay applications, while the main appeals challenging aspects of the NCLAT/CCI orders remain pending and the ₹213.14 crore penalty was upheld by the NCLAT.
Users' privacy isn't up for grabs
The Supreme Court made it clear: users' privacy isn't up for grabs.
The judges called out WhatsApp for "You might have taken the data of millions of persons," even likening unauthorized data sharing to "This is a decent way of committing theft of private information."
Now, WhatsApp must prove it's playing fair—meaning you'll actually get a say over how your info is shared.
The next check-in on this is set for March 16.