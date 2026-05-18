WhatsApp announces Close Friends status list for beta testers

Create Close Friends from Status screen

Some beta users on Android and iPhone can create and edit a Close Friends list right from the Status screen: no more tweaking privacy settings every time you post.

Only the people you pick will see those updates, and WhatsApp won't let anyone know if they're added or removed from your list.

It's all about sharing personal stuff (like family pics or travel snaps) with more control and less hassle.

A wider rollout may take some time!