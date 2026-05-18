WhatsApp announces Close Friends status list for beta testers
WhatsApp is rolling out a new status-sharing update that includes a Close Friends list, letting you share your Status updates with a handpicked group, kind of like Instagram's version.
Announced today (May 18, 2026), it's rolling out to some Android and iPhone beta testers first, making it easier to keep certain moments just between you and your inner circle.
Create Close Friends from Status screen
Some beta users on Android and iPhone can create and edit a Close Friends list right from the Status screen: no more tweaking privacy settings every time you post.
Only the people you pick will see those updates, and WhatsApp won't let anyone know if they're added or removed from your list.
It's all about sharing personal stuff (like family pics or travel snaps) with more control and less hassle.
A wider rollout may take some time!