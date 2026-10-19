WhatsApp beta 2.26.41.7 reveals circular highlight in Android navigation bar
Technology
WhatsApp is experimenting with a new look for its Android app's navigation bar.
WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.41.7 shows off a circular highlight behind the active tab, swapping out the old pill-shaped one.
It's all about making the app feel smoother and easier to use, but heads-up, this update isn't live for most users yet.
Android navigation bar may drop labels
The new design floats at the bottom with rounded corners and might ditch text labels, so you'd just see icons for Chats, Updates, Communities and Calls.
This should make things less cluttered and more intuitive, plus, it brings Android's look closer to WhatsApp on iOS.
All in all, it's another step toward keeping things simple and user-friendly across devices.