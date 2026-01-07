You can soon set parental controls for secondary WhatsApp accounts
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for Android, version 2.26.1.30, via the Google Play Beta Program. The firmware reveals that WhatsApp is working on a new facility: primary controls for parents to manage secondary accounts with limited features. The move is aimed at giving parents control over their children's use of the messaging platform and ensuring a safer experience overall.
User guidelines
Age restrictions and parental consent
WhatsApp's official Terms of Service state that users must be above a certain age to create an account and use the service. The minimum age is 13, but it can be higher in some countries/regions to comply with the local laws. Minors below the legal consent age can't accept terms on their own. In such cases, a parent/legal guardian must approve on behalf of the minor.
Account connection
Linking secondary accounts to parent's account
The secondary accounts would be linked to the parent's account via a dedicated connection. This would create a relationship between the two profiles while keeping messages and calls private. Once linked, parents could review several privacy-related options for their child's account. The new facility would also give parents control over who can message or call their child's account, reducing unsolicited contact and potentially harmful communication.
Activity reports
Secondary accounts to share activity updates
Along with limiting interactions, secondary accounts would share certain updates related to account and chat activity, with the main account. However, it is important to note that message content won't be included in these reports, as end-to-end encryption will continue to protect conversations.