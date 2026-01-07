You can soon set parental controls for secondary WhatsApp accounts

WhatsApp has released a new update for Android , version 2.26.1.30, via the Google Play Beta Program. The firmware reveals that WhatsApp is working on a new facility: primary controls for parents to manage secondary accounts with limited features. The move is aimed at giving parents control over their children's use of the messaging platform and ensuring a safer experience overall.

User guidelines Age restrictions and parental consent WhatsApp's official Terms of Service state that users must be above a certain age to create an account and use the service. The minimum age is 13, but it can be higher in some countries/regions to comply with the local laws. Minors below the legal consent age can't accept terms on their own. In such cases, a parent/legal guardian must approve on behalf of the minor.

Account connection Linking secondary accounts to parent's account The secondary accounts would be linked to the parent's account via a dedicated connection. This would create a relationship between the two profiles while keeping messages and calls private. Once linked, parents could review several privacy-related options for their child's account. The new facility would also give parents control over who can message or call their child's account, reducing unsolicited contact and potentially harmful communication.