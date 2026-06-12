WhatsApp for Android to get iOS-like message action menu

Feature evolution

Feature was 1st spotted in 2023

Interestingly, WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a long time. It was first spotted in 2023 when the company was looking at ways to bring an iPhone-like interaction model to Android. Now, three years later, that effort seems to be finally coming to fruition. However, as of now, access is limited only to a handful of beta testers, and it is still unclear when the redesigned menu will be available for all users.