WhatsApp for Android to get iOS-like message action menu
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is finally giving its Android users a long-awaited feature. The company has started testing a new message action menu that promises to make daily interactions more efficient and less cluttered. The update, which is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers, offers a simplified interface appearing directly next to the selected message.
Design overhaul
New design brings all actions together in 1 place
The new design, spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.23.8, brings all actions together in one place instead of spreading them across different parts of the interface. Frequently used options are now prominently displayed for quick access, while less common functions are tucked under a dedicated "More" section. This way, the app keeps its interface clean and easy to navigate, making the messaging experience more intuitive and less visually busy.
Cross-platform uniformity
Efforts to unify WhatsApp experience across platforms
Despite the different design philosophies of Android and iOS, WhatsApp has been working hard to make its apps feel similar across devices. The new message menu is another step in that direction. The interaction remains unchanged: users just have to tap and hold a message as they always do. Once selected, the new contextual menu appears next to it with quick access to available actions.
Feature evolution
Feature was 1st spotted in 2023
Interestingly, WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a long time. It was first spotted in 2023 when the company was looking at ways to bring an iPhone-like interaction model to Android. Now, three years later, that effort seems to be finally coming to fruition. However, as of now, access is limited only to a handful of beta testers, and it is still unclear when the redesigned menu will be available for all users.