WhatsApp expands 'Liquid Glass' design on iOS
What's the story
WhatsApp is expanding its Liquid Glass redesign to more parts of the app. The company had first introduced this design on iOS earlier this year after more than six months of beta testing. Now, according to WABetaInfo, the latest iOS beta shows that WhatsApp is working on bringing the Liquid Glass look and feel to its drawing editor and video player's progress bar.
User interface
Drawing editor, video player will get liquid glass look
The drawing editor lets users edit or annotate photos, videos, and GIFs before sharing. It has buttons for adding text, drawing, stickers, etc.
WhatsApp plans to update these buttons with the Liquid Glass style in the future. The video player will also be compatible with this design update.
The progress bar at the top of a video will be updated as well.
Design evolution
Some users still haven't received the redesign
The Liquid Glass design is part of Meta's effort to bring a new visual language across its platforms, including iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.
However, some users have reported not receiving the initial rollout of this update on their iPhones.
It's important to note that the feature is still in development and isn't available for beta testing yet.