WhatsApp users on iPad get dedicated tab for communities
WhatsApp has launched a new firmware through the TestFlight beta program, upgrading it to version 24.13.10.74. This update, currently available to a select group of beta testers, introduces a communities tab for iPad users. The feature was first proposed in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.76 update as an organizational tool for groups and communities. It allows iPad users to manage and navigate a comprehensive list of their communities directly from the app via a dedicated tab.
Update enhances user experience
Prior to this update, finding communities within the chat list was inconvenient as users had to manually search among other conversations. The latest WhatsApp beta update addresses this limitation, enhancing the user experience for iPad users. It also extends the ability to create communities directly from the app to iPad users. Now, with the introduction of a dedicated communities tab, iPad users can easily manage and navigate their communities directly from the app.
Lottie framework for enhanced stickers
WhatsApp has also enhanced its sticker messaging experience by integrating the Lottie framework, bringing smoother and more vibrant animations. This update is now available to all users who have upgraded to the latest versions of WhatsApp on iOS and Android. Official Lottie support for stickers is being introduced through a new sticker pack, available in WhatsApp's official Sticker Store. The sticker pack, called "I'm Just a Girl," is the first to be created using the framework.