While currently, only WhatsApp can create these stickers, there's potential for third-party developers to join in, possibly bringing animated emojis along.

WhatsApp introduces Lottie framework for enhanced sticker experience

By Akash Pandey 04:37 pm Jun 24, 202404:37 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has launched an improved sticker messaging experience by integrating Lottie framework, a feature that boosts animations with fluidity and vibrancy. This enhancement is now offered to all users who have updated to the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. The introduction of Lottie stickers was previously announced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.10, which promised more complex and dynamic animations in stickers.

First Lottie sticker pack now available

The official Lottie support for stickers is being rolled out via a new sticker pack available in the official Sticker Store of WhatsApp. The sticker pack, named 'I'm Just a Girl,' has been designed by BUCK and is the first to be created using the Lottie framework. Users can experience the benefits of Lottie stickers, by downloading this sticker pack and sharing its contents.

Lottie stickers v/s WebP

While the new Lottie sticker pack is now available, all previous sticker packs remain in the WebP format, which was WhatsApp's first supported sticker format. This is due to developers requiring time to transition their designs to Lottie's vector-based animations. Compared to WebP stickers, Lottie stickers are smoother and have more detailed animations with vibrant colors and intricate movements, that maintain quality regardless of size.

Future possibilities for Lottie stickers

Currently, WhatsApp has not provided the option for other developers to create their own Lottie stickers using third-party apps. However, it is expected that this feature may be brought in the future along with animated emojis. This would allow for greater variety and creativity in sticker options.