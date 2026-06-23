WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart steps down after 7 years

Leadership transition

Cathcart's tenure and achievements

Cathcart took over as WhatsApp's head in 2019. During his tenure, he oversaw major changes like the launch of encrypted chat backups in 2021. He also led the expansion of WhatsApp to iPad, introduction of ads, and addition of private chats with Meta's AI chatbot. Despite stepping down from his current role, Cathcart will continue to work at Meta in a new capacity.