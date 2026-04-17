WhatsApp developing 'after reading' disappearing messages that vanish after read
Technology
WhatsApp is working on an "after reading" option that gives you more say over your disappearing messages.
Instead of starting the timer when you hit send, the timer starts after the recipient reads the message on their side, while messages on the sender's device will now vanish a set time after someone actually reads them, so your chats stay private for as long as you want.
Beta lets users set post-read timers
WhatsApp is testing a feature that may let users pick how long a message stays visible after it's read: think five minutes, one hour, or even 12 hours.
This tweak is all about helping you feel safer sharing sensitive stuff.
The feature's still in development and will roll out to beta testers first before everyone gets it.