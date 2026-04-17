WhatsApp developing 'after reading' disappearing messages that vanish after read Technology Apr 17, 2026

WhatsApp is working on an "after reading" option that gives you more say over your disappearing messages.

Instead of starting the timer when you hit send, the timer starts after the recipient reads the message on their side, while messages on the sender's device will now vanish a set time after someone actually reads them, so your chats stay private for as long as you want.