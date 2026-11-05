WhatsApp developing chat preview for Android after iOS rollout
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a new "chat preview" feature for Android, letting you peek at messages without actually opening the chat or triggering those awkward read receipts.
This handy tool is already live on iOS, but Android users will have to wait a bit longer as it's still in development.
WhatsApp plans chat management in preview
Along with chat previews, WhatsApp plans to roll out new management tools right from the preview screen.
You'll be able to mark chats as read, pin, archive, select, or delete them quickly.
There's also a "More options" menu in the works for things like locking chats and creating home screen shortcuts, making it easier to keep your conversations organized and private.