WhatsApp developing feature to auto answer unknown calls and transcribe
Technology
WhatsApp is working on a feature that can pick up calls from unknown numbers for you.
Instead of just silencing these calls, it'll ask the caller why they're reaching out and send you a transcript of their answer.
That way, you can decide if it's worth picking up.
WhatsApp on device transcripts protect privacy
You'll get three options: let all calls through, silence unknown callers, or have WhatsApp auto-answer and transcribe.
The best part? Transcripts are created right on your phone, so your privacy stays protected.
The feature isn't out yet (it's still in development), but it shows WhatsApp is trying to make call management smarter and less annoying.