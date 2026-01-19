You can soon participate in group calls on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow group voice and video calls on its web client. The move is aimed at bringing the web experience in line with mobile and desktop apps, enabling call links and scheduling. The feature is still under development and not yet available for beta testing.

Feature enhancement A step toward seamless communication The group calling support for WhatsApp Web is a major step toward making communication more seamless. The feature will let users make calls from any computer without having to install a desktop app. This would also give users control over the call notifications they receive from WhatsApp Web, further enhancing their experience.

Participant limit WhatsApp Web to support up to 32 participants Just like calls from WhatsApp for Android and iOS, calls made from the web client will have some limitations. The feature is expected to support calls with up to 32 participants, although this has yet to be confirmed by the company. This limit is likely aimed at ensuring a stable and high-quality calling experience without any interruptions.

