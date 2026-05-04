WhatsApp developing liquid glass UI for iPhone chat screens
WhatsApp is working on bringing its new Liquid Glass UI to the chat screen on iPhones.
This update is expected to update the old interface for a cleaner, more modern vibe: think translucent layers, smoother animations, and a sense of depth.
While other parts of WhatsApp already have this style, chats are next in line.
The feature's still in development and not ready for public testing yet.
WhatsApp glassy chat bar and navigation
The chat bar may float at the bottom with a glassy, see-through look that picks up hints from your background.
You might also notice a transparent navigation bar that lets your wallpaper peek through behind messages.
Plus, there's a subtle fade effect to keep everything readable but still stylish.
WhatsApp gradual rollout with beta users
The rollout will be gradual: beta users get first dibs before it lands for everyone else as WhatsApp fine-tunes performance.