WhatsApp developing liquid glass UI for iPhone chat screens Technology May 04, 2026

WhatsApp is working on bringing its new Liquid Glass UI to the chat screen on iPhones.

This update is expected to update the old interface for a cleaner, more modern vibe: think translucent layers, smoother animations, and a sense of depth.

While other parts of WhatsApp already have this style, chats are next in line.

The feature's still in development and not ready for public testing yet.