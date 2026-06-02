WhatsApp developing 'Scam alert' to flag suspicious unknown contact messages

On-device optional feature with local logs

The cool part? Scam Alert works only on your device, so your chats stay private and end-to-end encrypted.

It is totally optional (off by default), but you can turn it on in settings if you want the extra layer of safety.

WhatsApp is also building a transparency tool so you can check local logs of flagged messages: no data gets sent back to WhatsApp or Meta.

The feature is under development and is expected to arrive first for beta testers in a future update.