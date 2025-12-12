WhatsApp drops 'Missed call messages' and smart AI upgrades
WhatsApp's latest update (December 11, 2024) brings "Missed Call Messages," letting you send a quick audio or video reply right from the call screen if someone misses you—think of it as voicemail, but way easier and faster.
Smarter AI and group calls get a boost
Meta AI now creates sharper images and can turn any photo into a short animated clip using chat prompts.
Group video calls highlight whoever's talking, plus you get inline reactions in voice chats, a new media tab on desktop, and improved link previews.
Status and channels: More ways to express yourself
Status updates now support music lyrics, interactive stickers, and question prompts.
Channel admins can ask questions directly to their followers—making chats more interactive for everyone.
Why it matters
If you're always missing calls or love sharing creative content on WhatsApp, these updates make it simpler to connect, reply fast, and keep your chats lively—all without leaving the app.