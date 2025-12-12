WhatsApp drops 'Missed call messages' and smart AI upgrades

WhatsApp's latest update (December 11, 2024) brings "Missed Call Messages," letting you send a quick audio or video reply right from the call screen if someone misses you—think of it as voicemail, but way easier and faster.

Smarter AI and group calls get a boost Meta AI now creates sharper images and can turn any photo into a short animated clip using chat prompts.

Group video calls highlight whoever's talking, plus you get inline reactions in voice chats, a new media tab on desktop, and improved link previews.

Status and channels: More ways to express yourself Status updates now support music lyrics, interactive stickers, and question prompts.

Channel admins can ask questions directly to their followers—making chats more interactive for everyone.