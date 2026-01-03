You can now create custom text stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.26.1.18, through the Google Play Beta Program. The update is bringing a major new feature that allows users to filter and create custom text stickers. The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

Feature details New sticker search experience The latest update also brings a new sticker search experience, with quick filters right inside the sticker section. These filters appear as simple labels like "Hi," "Haha," "Love," "Sad," "Wow," "Yay," and "Yes." Selecting a filter automatically adds the corresponding keyword to the sticker search bar, thus making it easier for users to start their search with just one tap.

Search mechanism Enhanced functionality When a user selects one of these filters, WhatsApp automatically adds the corresponding keyword to the sticker search bar. This action triggers an immediate search for stickers associated with that word through predefined emoji mappings. Stickers created with matching emoji associations are more likely to appear in the results, making it easier for users to find what they're looking for.