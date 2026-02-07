You can now save photo, video drafts on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS, version 26.5.10.73, through the TestFlight program. The update introduces a feature that allows users to save photo and video drafts within chats and groups. This functionality is different from the Android feature, which focuses on saving drafts for status updates. The iOS facility is currently available to some beta testers and will gradually roll out to more users.
Feature details
The new feature, which is currently available to some beta testers on the iOS app, allows users to save their photo and video drafts while editing them. The option to save photos and videos already loaded in the drawing editor will appear at the top of the screen, next to a button that lets users choose whether or not to send media in high quality.
User experience
How to save photo and video drafts on WhatsApp
When a user taps on the save option, a message appears in the center of the screen confirming that the item was saved. The saved photo or video then appears in their Photos app among recent items. This facility is especially useful when users edit a photo or video and want to send it later, like after cropping or trimming it.