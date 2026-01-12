WhatsApp now suggests stickers while you type your messages

WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, bringing the version number to 26.1.10.72. The update introduces a new feature that suggests stickers as you type your messages. The functionality builds on emoji input by showing the relevant sticker previews directly in the chat bar before sending them out. It saves time and effort during conversations, especially in fast-paced chats where the users want to respond visually and quickly without interrupting the flow of conversation.

Benefits Sticker suggestions enhance user experience The sticker suggestion feature is particularly useful for those who want to add a visual element to their conversations quickly. It encourages frequent sticker usage by making such expressive options easier to discover and access. The facility is currently available to certain beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update distributed through TestFlight, with plans for wider rollout in the coming weeks.

Functionality How does the feature work? The sticker suggestion feature works by displaying a sticker that visually matches the meaning of an emoji typed in the chat bar. These suggestions appear dynamically while composing a text, allowing users to send a sticker instantly with just one tap. This behavior is similar to what has been seen on Android but is now being adapted for the iOS platform.