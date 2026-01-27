The feature is currently being rolled out

WhatsApp now lets you revisit recent chats with ease

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.26.3.80, introducing the ability to view recent chat searches. The feature is currently being rolled out and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. It comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience by providing easy access to previously searched contacts and groups within the Chats tab.