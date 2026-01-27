WhatsApp now lets you revisit recent chats with ease
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.26.3.80, introducing the ability to view recent chat searches. The feature is currently being rolled out and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. It comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience by providing easy access to previously searched contacts and groups within the Chats tab.
User experience
New feature enhances navigation
The recent chat searches feature is designed to improve navigation within the app. When a user searches for a contact/group, WhatsApp saves that search locally on their device for future reference. This way, users can quickly return to conversations without repeating same search process.
Privacy measures
User control and privacy assurance
WhatsApp gives users full control over this feature, allowing them to delete recent searches at any time. The app also ensures that these searches are not shared between linked devices or stored on WhatsApp servers, guaranteeing greater privacy. This way, the company can't see your recent searches as it doesn't share these results with the server.