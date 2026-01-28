WhatsApp launches new security mode to protect users from hackers
What's the story
Meta has introduced a new security feature for its messaging platform, WhatsApp. The "Strict Account Settings" is a one-click option in the app's settings that provides additional protection against potential cyber threats. The feature blocks media and attachments from unknown senders, disables link previews (thumbnails that appear when a URL is entered into a chat), and silences calls from unknown contacts.
Target audience
WhatsApp's new feature targets high-risk users
WhatsApp has acknowledged that while all user conversations are protected by end-to-end encryption, some users such as journalists or public-facing figures may need more stringent protection against rare and sophisticated cyberattacks. The "Strict Account Settings" feature is aimed at these high-risk individuals.
Industry trend
WhatsApp joins tech giants in offering enhanced security
With this move, WhatsApp becomes the latest tech company to offer a security boost for high-risk users. Apple was the first to introduce "Lockdown Mode" in 2022, an optional extreme protection feature for those who could be targeted by sophisticated digital threats. The feature is available on iPhone and macOS and disables most message attachment types, link previews, FaceTime calls, and web browsing.
Google's initiative
Android's response to advanced digital threats
Last year, Google also joined the bandwagon with "Advanced Protection Mode" on Android for users with "heightened security awareness." Like Apple's offering, Google's feature also compromises some functionality for improved security. It even prevents users from downloading potentially harmful apps from outside its official Play Store.