You can now reserve usernames on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched the username reservation feature, a major update in its connectivity strategy. The move comes after months of development and testing, and is aimed at enhancing user privacy by minimizing phone number sharing. Unlike social media handles, WhatsApp usernames won't be discoverable or suggested to other users. You can reserve a username between three and 35 characters long using Latin letters, numbers, periods, and underscores.
User control
How to reserve your username
The username reservation feature is a major step toward giving users more control over their personal information. Once the feature is available, users will be notified in-app and can reserve their preferred username. This early reservation period is meant to prevent duplication among WhatsApp's massive user base of over three billion people.
Feature details
A privacy-friendly way to connect
WhatsApp's username feature is designed as a privacy-friendly way to connect with others without sharing phone numbers. The company said, "Once we launch usernames, when you message a person or business for the first time they will no longer see your phone number, if you enabled your username." Users can also set up a "username key" to control who can reach them via their username.
Business continuity
Continuity for businesses and creators
For businesses and creators, WhatsApp will allow claiming the same username they use on Instagram or Facebook. This will help them maintain continuity across platforms. The company said it will also introduce a privacy-friendly way for businesses to connect with customers who choose to adopt usernames in the future.