WhatsApp iOS update v26.21.74 pins filters and enables unarchiving chats
Technology
WhatsApp just dropped a fresh iOS update (version 26.21.74) that makes managing your chats a lot easier.
The big changes? Chat filters got a makeover: now your go-to filters like Favorites, Unread, and Groups stay pinned at the top, while the less-used ones are tucked away in a separate menu for a tidier look.
Plus, you can unarchive chats whenever you want.
WhatsApp drafts filter surfaces unsent messages
The new "Drafts" filter is all about helping you find chats where you've started typing but haven't hit send yet: no more hunting for those half-written messages marked with the green "Draft" label.
This feature is rolling out gradually on both the App Store and TestFlight, so expect to see it soon if you haven't already.