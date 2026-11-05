WhatsApp iPhone TestFlight beta adds Meta AI 9:16 photo expansion
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out a cool new feature for iPhone beta testers that uses Meta's AI to expand your photos into a vertical 9:16 format, perfect for sharing in chats or on Status.
Right now, it's available through the latest WhatsApp beta on Apple's TestFlight.
WhatsApp drawing editor previews AI expansions
With this update, you can pick any photo in WhatsApp's drawing editor and let Meta AI fill in the edges, making your pics look full-screen ready, no extra apps needed.
You can also preview the expanded image before sending, switch back to the original, or try out different versions. It's all about giving you more creative control over what you share.