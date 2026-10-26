WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help you manage large communities
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Organizations' to help community admins manage their groups more efficiently. The upcoming tool will give admins a dedicated screen, showing all members of a particular community. This will be especially useful for those handling larger communities with multiple sub-groups, making member organization and sub-group management easier than ever before.
Feature distinction
Organizations v/s Communities
It's important to note that Organizations is different from WhatsApp's existing Communities feature.
The latter, launched in 2022, lets admins group related chats under one umbrella.
This way, users can easily manage multiple groups on a similar topic in one place.
However, Organizations will be an additional layer on top of these communities, acting as a management tool for admins rather than something members would interact with directly.
User experience
A dedicated screen for better management
The Organizations feature will provide a central hub for admins to oversee all their members on one screen.
It will display the organization name and description, total number of members, and allow viewing of the complete member list.
This way, admins can easily see who belongs to which sub-group within their community.
Development status
What about availability?
Organizations is still in its early stages of development and isn't available for testing yet. WhatsApp hasn't shared any details about the release date or availability of this feature. The company may also decide not to release it if the project doesn't meet specific expectations.