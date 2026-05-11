WhatsApp launches Business AI to support SMBs in India 24/7
Technology
WhatsApp just rolled out Business AI in India to help small and medium-sized businesses chat with customers 24/7, no giant support team needed.
The tool handles customer questions, books appointments, and even helps generate leads, all through the WhatsApp Business app.
Trainable on catalogs, supports Indian languages
You can train it using your product catalogs or website, so it answers questions about prices, discounts, and delivery in multiple Indian languages.
UPI payments are coming soon too, making it super easy for customers to pay right in the chat.
Early users say it's already making their work faster and boosting sales.
This launch is also part of Meta's push to bring more AI tools to small businesses globally.