WhatsApp launches guest call links with 32-person end-to-end encrypted calls
Technology
WhatsApp just rolled out "guest call links," so even people without an account can hop onto group calls.
You get up to 32 people on a call, and everything stays end-to-end encrypted.
Guests wait in a virtual lobby until the host lets them in, keeping things secure.
WhatsApp plans calendar integration
Guests can share their screens and react with emojis like thumbs-up or hearts, but they can't see anyone's phone number, send messages, or add more people to the call.
You can join these calls right from your computer browser.
Later this year, WhatsApp plans calendar integration later this year, allowing users to create a WhatsApp call from a Google or Outlook calendar, pretty handy for group projects or hangouts!