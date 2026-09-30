WhatsApp launches parental controls for teen accounts with group alerts
WhatsApp just dropped some new parental controls for teen accounts.
Now, parents can keep tabs on who their teens interact with, control who sees their Status updates, and control who can add them to groups.
Parents also can choose to get notified if their teen joins or leaves a group or if the group grows to 30, 100, or 250 members.
Meta adds Meta AI content controls
There are new content settings for Meta AI too; parents can stick with the default 13-plus option or pick a stricter "Limited Content" mode.
All these changes keep your chats private thanks to end-to-end encryption.
This update is part of Meta's bigger push for safety across its apps (like Instagram), after facing big legal challenges over child safety.
The goal: give families more ways to help teens stay safe online.