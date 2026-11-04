WhatsApp launches 'Recent Media Suggestions' for some Android, iOS users
Technology
WhatsApp is rolling out a handy new feature called Recent Media Suggestions to some Android and iOS users.
Now, when you're chatting, WhatsApp will suggest your latest photos and videos from your phone's gallery, so you don't have to scroll endlessly to find that perfect meme or snap.
Disable suggestions in WhatsApp settings
These media suggestions pop up above the chat bar or might even replace the camera icon for a bit.
Just tap a suggestion to preview, add captions or stickers, then send, or skip if you change your mind (nothing gets sent automatically).
If this isn't your thing, you can easily turn it off in Settings > Chats > Recent media suggestions.
The rollout is gradual, so keep an eye out if you don't see it yet!