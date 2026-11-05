WhatsApp lets users invite nonusers via shareable event links
Technology
WhatsApp just made event planning way easier: you can now invite friends who don't have the app by sharing a link.
Nonusers can check out event details and RSVP; no account is needed.
The feature rolls out soon, so no more juggling different apps just to get everyone on board.
WhatsApp Events Home protects attendee privacy
There's a fresh Events Home to manage invites, track RSVPs, add plus-ones, and send reminders.
For privacy, phone numbers stay hidden from strangers, and nonusers only see the event address after they RSVP.
As always, your chats remain end-to-end encrypted for extra peace of mind.