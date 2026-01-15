WhatsApp lifts ban on chatbots in Brazil after regulatory order
WhatsApp just rolled back its ban on third-party chatbots for people in Brazil, thanks to a push from the country's competition watchdog.
The original ban, which went into effect on January 15, 2026, blocked popular bots like ChatGPT and Grok but still let customer service bots work.
WhatsApp said the emergence of AI chatbots "put a strain on our systems" and that the WhatsApp Business API is meant for customer support and updates; CADE is investigating whether the terms unduly favor Meta AI.
Why does it matter?
Brazil's move is part of a bigger trend—Italy and the EU have also challenged Meta's restrictions, worried that they give Meta AI an unfair edge over other chatbot makers.
The EU is even looking into possible antitrust fines.
For users, this means more freedom to use the chatbots they want on WhatsApp, not just what Meta prefers.