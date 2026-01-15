WhatsApp lifts ban on chatbots in Brazil after regulatory order Technology Jan 15, 2026

WhatsApp just rolled back its ban on third-party chatbots for people in Brazil, thanks to a push from the country's competition watchdog.

The original ban, which went into effect on January 15, 2026, blocked popular bots like ChatGPT and Grok but still let customer service bots work.

WhatsApp said the emergence of AI chatbots "put a strain on our systems" and that the WhatsApp Business API is meant for customer support and updates; CADE is investigating whether the terms unduly favor Meta AI.