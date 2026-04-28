WhatsApp is testing its own encrypted cloud backup system

WhatsApp is developing its own cloud backup system with end-to-end encrypted by default. The tool will provide first-party encrypted cloud backups, reducing reliance on third-party services like Google Drive and iCloud. This move will simplify storage management for users by giving them more control over their data. The company plans to offer users the option of using either its own cloud backup provider or third-party services in the future.

Enhanced security Encrypting backups with a passkey WhatsApp is also working on a feature to encrypt backups with a passkey. This would make the process of securing chat backups more seamless and secure. The passkey, which is stored securely in the user's password manager, replaces traditional passwords or long encryption keys with device-based authentication. Users can use biometric methods like fingerprint scanning or face recognition, or their device's screen lock to manage their backups.

Storage issues Independent backup storage system As WhatsApp backups grow in size, they can quickly eat up available cloud storage on Google Drive and iCloud. This forces users to manage their storage carefully between WhatsApp data and files from other apps. To tackle this problem, the company is looking into an independent backup storage system. The feature will let users choose where to upload their backups - either Google Drive or a dedicated WhatsApp cloud storage option for saving chat backups.

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Service details Encryption options for stored backups If users choose to upload their backups to WhatsApp's servers, encryption will be mandatory for all stored data. The default option suggested by WhatsApp is passkey-based encryption, which allows users to avoid remembering a traditional password. However, if they prefer not to use a passkey, they can still encrypt their backup using a password or a 64-digit encryption key. In all cases, backups stored on WhatsApp's cloud will remain end-to-end encrypted by default for maximum security.

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